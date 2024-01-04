BISEH announces date for submission of enrolment forms

HYDERABAD - Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad in an announcement for candidates of HSC Part-1 11th Class said that 11th class students of government and private education institutions of Districts Hyderabad affiliated with the Education Board can submit their Enrollment/Registration for the annual examination 2024 by February 19, 2024. The announcement said that after expiry of the date, the fee would be Rs 500 from 20 February 28, Rs 1000 from 29 February to 11 March and Rs 2000 from 21 March to March 28, 2024 as late fee for registration form.