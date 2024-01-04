Business community role vital in socio-economic development, says Governor

LAHORE - A traders’ delegation, led by Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore (Quaide- Azam Group) Waqar Ahmad Mian, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. The governor said the business community was playing a key role in socioeconomic development of the country. He said he had frequently been meeting delegations belonging to the business community. He said strengthening of the business community would create employment opportunities in the country. Governor Balighur Rehman said businesspeople not only feed their families but also become a source of employment for many other families. He said it was commendable that the businesspeople were active in philanthropic work and lending a helping hand to people in need. He said that the business community came forward and helped people during earthquake, Covid epidemic, and floods.

The trader body representatives informed the governor about various problems they were facing including law and order issues, parking, electric wires, street-lights, etc.

The governor promised conveying those problems to the relevant departments for their swift resolution. The delegation comprised Imran Bashir (patron-in-chief ), Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore (Quaid-e-Azam Group), Malik Ijaz (Chief Patron), Nasir, Ahmed Ansari, Salik Ashfaq and Malik Farooq Hafeez and others.

GOVERNOR SADDENED BY SARTAJ AZIZ DEATH

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of former federal finance minister and economist Sartaj Aziz. In a condolence message, issued here on Wednesday, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul higher ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. He said the late Sartaj Aziz rendered valuable services for the country in important positions including the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Affairs. He said the deceased was among the workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, and his services for the country were exemplary. The governor said Sartaj Aziz’s services to the country would always be remembered.