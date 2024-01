ISLAMABAD - The hearing of the Cipher case adjourned on Wednesday without proceedings due to health issue of Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, the Presiding Judge of the Special Court. Judge Zulqarnain did not attend the hearing on account of health problems and postponed the proceedings till January 8. The Cipher case hearing involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and former federal minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was scheduled to held today (Wednesday) at Adaila Jail.