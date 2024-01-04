Thursday, January 04, 2024
City admin bans wall chalking, hoisting flags on KMC properties

Agencies
January 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-As the electioneering for the February 8 polls gathers pace, the city administration announced a ban on wall chalking, displaying banners and hoisting flags on all properties of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.
The city’s municipal commissioner, on the directives of Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has urged the Karachi commissioner to help make the ban effective and regarded by all political parties.
“It has been observed that various political parties are using municipal infrastructure for political purposes by installing party flags and banners,” the municipal commissioner’s letter said.
“Also, as the general elections are scheduled to be held in the near future, there has been an increase in political wall chalking. It may kindly be noted that such use of municipal infrastructure not only gives an untidy look to the city, but also adds to operational expenses of the [city] council. Therefore, it is requested that all political parties may be instructed not to use municipal infrastructure for political purposes and refrain from hoisting flags and banners on street light poles, pedestrian bridges, bridges & underpasses, gantries and other infrastructure.”

