Commissioner reviews ongoing schemes

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing schemes of the Highways Department. During his visit, he inspected under under-construction road near Babarlio. The divisional commissioner checked the quality of the construction material and made it clear to the contractor that there would be no compromise on the material. He directed him to speed up the work and asked officers to review the work daily. Commissioner was briefed about the details of the funds released so far.