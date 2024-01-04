CPO Safe City Islamabad urges students to say no to drugs

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have launched an awareness campaign in the federal capital to eradicate drug abuse and secure the young generation from the curse of narcotics, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

As part of this initiative, the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/ Traffic Shohaib Khurram Janbaz conducted an enlightening lecture at Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology University (FUUAST) focusing on the damages of substance abuse and measures for prevention.

The Capital Police Officer Safe City/ Traffic highlighted the detrimental effects of drug usage, especially among the youth, emphasizing its threat to both health and future prospects. In a bid to safeguard themselves and their communities from this menace, attendees were urged to take proactive measures.

SAFE CITY CONTRIBUTING TO OVERSIGHT SAFETY OF PUBLIC

Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad is actively contributing to the oversight of public safety, crime control, assistance in investigations, and providing emergency help to citizens, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. During 2023, Safe City Islamabad utilized all available resources for facilitating the citizens. Various facilities were provided to 192,144 individuals through Police Khidmat Markazs. Furthermore, the Safe City Emergency Response Unit received 1,39,717 calls through the Pucar-15 emergency helpline. Safe City effectively monitored 1,03,951 suspicious activities including crimes, vehicles and traffic violations throughout the city using modern hightech cameras. Moreover, data of 42,332 individuals was collected in the Police Station Record Management System, leading to the arrest of 16,169 individuals involved in various offenses. Safe City’s Hotel Eye software allowed for the surveillance of over a million people and the arrest of 49 criminals. Safe City significantly increased the efficiency of overall challan payments from 6% to 32%. The Dolphin Squad’s Police Emergency Response Unit (PERU) app was introduced to promptly respond to any emergencies allowing citizens to report incidents immediately. The ICT-15 app was developed for citizen facilitation to seek immediate police assistance. The Safe City Monitoring System added 239 new high tech-cameras, 23 new vehicles were branded, and 15 smart cars were included in the Police Mobile fleet.