CSS aspirants

I was left speechless and hope­less when I discovered that last year, 20,000 candidates applied for the CSS test in Pakistan, and out of them, only 390 students cleared the written test, with the final test still pending. Fur­thermore, it was mentioned that Mathematics was not a part of the syllabus, causing many students to face difficulties. According to the report, Pakistan has the sec­ond-highest number of children in the world, and only 16 out of 193 countries spend less on edu­cation than Pakistan. This has led to the poverty rate skyrocketing.

The Higher Education Commis­sioner (HEC) should address these issues for CSS candidates and ensure that the test aligns with the syllabus.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Hub.