Thursday, January 04, 2024
Dacoits kill guard at Hafizabad petrol pump on resistance

Agencies
January 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

HAFIZABAD  -  Motorcycle-borne dacoits shot dead a security guard at a petrol pump for resisting their robbery bid at Pindi Bhattian Interchange in Hafizabad on Wednesday.

The dacoits escaped after stealing lacs of rupees from the petrol pump cashier. Bandits killed the guard after he tried to resist their robbery. 

The gunman at the petrol pump received several bullets and he was rushed to a trauma centre in a serious condition but he succumbed to his injuries. Police failed to arrest the accused despite having CCTV footage.

Agencies

