DC Islamabad, SSP Operations summoned by IHC in Baloch protestors case

ISLAMABAD - Senior Judge of Islamabad High Court, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani has summoned SSP Operations and DC Islamabad on Friday to give report about protection provided to Baloch Missing Persons families who have been protesting outside National Press Club Islamabad since December 22nd.

Baloch Yakjehti Movement activist Sammi Deen Baloch filed an instant application on Wednesday along with her attorney Advocate Atta Ullah Kundi in which it was prayed that senior police and administration officers are harassing and trying to deport Baloch Missing Persons families who have staged a sit-in outside NPC Islamabad. It was also prayed that administration was preventing families to get food and blankets in cold weather from well-wishers.

Petition was accepted and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani presided the hearing. Advocate Atta Ullah Kundi informed the court about Baloch Yakjehti Movement’s protest and how they were treated intially when they entered Islamabad. It was also added in application that FIRs were filed against the protestors and police also tried to deport them. Justice Kiyani read the petition and asked Mr. Kundi about the site of the sit-in. Advocate Kundi also told the court that Prime Minister Kakar’s recent press conference was really worrying for the protestors in which he had said that whoever is showing solidarity with protestors must visit Balochistan and fight with the militants. Mr. Kundi further added that PM’s tone was furious and we’re scared that he may pick up families of Baloch missing persons. Justice Kiyani asked Mr. Kundi that how can they distinguish between peaceful protestors and non peaceful protestors on which Mr. Kundi said that the sit-in was being staged for the past 10 days and there is no restriction on anyone’s movement. Justice Kiyani remarked that Constitution Avenue of Islamabad is famous site for protests, one political party staged a sit-in there for more than 3 months and cursed judiciary out loud. The Election Commission of Pakistan doesn’t want to hold local body elections even after Supreme Court orders. The city has been run by Municipal Commitee and no one is looking after the rights of citizens of Islamabad.

After listening the arguments, court summoned SSP Operations and DC Islamabad and also ordered to appoint high ranking police officer or senior administrator to protect rights of protestors. Moreover, court has also restrained respondents in the petition to move families of missing person by force from from the protest. The case has been adjourned till January 5th. Court will ask respondents about their apprehensions about the sit-in. Court has also ordered to provide it copies of the FIRs which were filed against the protestors.