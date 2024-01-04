DC reviews repair of urban roads

Lahore - Following the guidelines of the Punjab government, the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation is actively involved in repair of important city roads.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator Raffia Haider conducted an inspection tour on Wednesday to assess progress of urban roads’ repair.

During the inspection, the DC examined the ongoing construction work on Kashmir Road and Lake Road, saying that Kashmir Road is being rehabilitating with an allocated budget of Rs 15 million, adding that on Kashmir Road, a 1,000-foot carpeted road is set to be constructed, further enhancing the infrastructure.

The DC maintained that the rehabilitation of Lake Road is a major project, with an estimated cost of Rs 36 million, saying that a 1500-foot section of Lake Road is currently undergoing carpeting and repair to ensure improved road conditions.