Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab this week: PMD

LAHORE - The Meteorological Department warned on Wednesday of dense foggy conditions in the province including the provincial capital and adjacent areas during the current week. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, due to stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions would continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, a rain bearing westerly system is likely to enter Balochistan on Thursday and may affect parts of Balochistan till Friday. Due to foggy conditions, day temperatures are likely to drop 03 to 05 degree Celsius in coming days and very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in fog-affected areas. Exposure to foggy environment may cause health related issues, and flights, railways and highways/motorways operations may be disrupted during this week in most parts of Punjab and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the foggy days, the spokesman added.