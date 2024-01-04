Thursday, January 04, 2024
Djokovic wrist injury dooms Serbia to Australia defeat 

Agencies
January 04, 2024
Sports

PERTH - Novak Djokovic suffered a frustrat­ing fitness saga as a wrist problem led to the Serb’s upset 6-4, 6-4 loss to Aus­tralia’s Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the United Cup in Perth on Wednesday. Djokovic, who received mul­tiple massages on court on his troublesome right wrist — hurt in training 24 hours earlier — fell victim to an inspired de Minaur, who led his side into the weekend semi-finals in Sydney. Ajla Tomljanovic then sealed the 2-0 win for the team with her 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Serb 184th-ranked substitute Na­talija Stevanovic. Stevanovic had replaced an exhausted Olga Danilovic, who fea­tured in previous ties here alongside Djokovic.

