Economic success and democracy

Over the last two years, Paki­stan has been grappling with an economic slump attributed to persistent political uncertainty. Unprecedented inflation, coupled with rampant unemployment, has intensified challenges for the common people.

Political certainty fosters inves­tor confidence, leading to increased capital, job creation, and height­ened innovation. Enhanced pro­duction not only propels econom­ic growth but also reduces reliance on exports. Unfortunately, Paki­stan’s political leaders have failed to recognize the benefits of politi­cal certainty and good governance, resulting in the country being em­broiled in numerous challenges.

I believe that if Pakistan estab­lishes a system ensuring politi­cal certainty and democracy, the country can achieve tremendous economic progress within the next 10 years and attain mem­bership in the Group of 20 (G20). With political stability, Pakistan has the potential to amass for­eign exchange reserves of $100 billion. Countries worldwide that have political stability and genuine democracy witness sig­nificant advancements in their economies, healthcare, human development, and technology.

ADNAN DAWOOD.

Kech.