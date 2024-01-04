Economic success and democracy

Over the last two years, Pakistan has been grappling with an economic slump attributed to persistent political uncertainty. Unprecedented inflation, coupled with rampant unemployment, has intensified challenges for the common people.
Political certainty fosters investor confidence, leading to increased capital, job creation, and heightened innovation. Enhanced production not only propels economic growth but also reduces reliance on exports. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s political leaders have failed to recognize the benefits of political certainty and good governance, resulting in the country being embroiled in numerous challenges.
I believe that if Pakistan establishes a system ensuring political certainty and democracy, the country can achieve tremendous economic progress within the next 10 years and attain membership in the Group of 20 (G20). With political stability, Pakistan has the potential to amass foreign exchange reserves of $100 billion. Countries worldwide that have political stability and genuine democracy witness significant advancements in their economies, healthcare, human development, and technology.
ADNAN DAWOOD.
Kech.