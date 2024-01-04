ECP indicts Imran, Fawad in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and founding chairman PTI and ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

A four-member bench, led by ECP member Nisar Durrani, charged both Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary while hearing the case at Rawalpindi Central Jail where both the accused are imprisoned in different cases. The former prime minister and ex-minister were present in the courtroom during the hearing and denied the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet.

During the proceedings, the PTI’s legal counsel urged the electoral watchdog not to carry on with the indictment as the party’s senior legal team member Shoaib Shaheen was engaged in Supreme Court in other cases. The PTI’s legal counsel also pleaded against the jail trial of both Imran and Fawad. The top election regulatory body, however, dismissed both the requests of the PTI’s lawyer. Later, the case was adjourned till January 16. The charge sheet stated that the accused committed contempt against ECP under the Election Act 2017 and the electoral body has the jurisdiction to take action against the accused as per Supreme Court’s observation.

The prosecution, in the sheet, called for initiation of a trial against the accused in the light of evidences, videos and documents. During the previous hearing on December 27, the electoral watchdog could not charge the PTI founder and ex-information minister.

The hearing and the charge sheeting of the two were adjourned until January 3. PTI advocate Ali Bukhari, talking to the media outside the Adiala jail, announced that the PTI will be challenging the indictment in the high court. There was nothing in the charge-sheet that could prove contempt.