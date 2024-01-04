Election tribunal accepts Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's nomination papers have been accepted by the election tribunal.

The former interior minister’s nomination papers from NA-56 and 57 have been approved. Rashid had filed an appeal in the election tribunal against the rejection of the papers by the ROs.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, the judge of the election tribunal, conducted the hearing. ROs of NA-56 and 57 appeared before the tribunal.

Rashid's counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shahbaz also were present in court.

The court accepted the papers of Sheikh Rashid after hearing the arguments.

Rashid thanked his people. “I am grateful to my mothers, sisters, scholars, and elders of Rawalpindi.” He said a conspiracy was hatched to disqualify him in the two constituencies.

He argued that “it has been proven that I am innocent. I have never made a statement against anyone or conspired. I have never played with anyone's honour.”

Rashid appealed to the people of Rawalpindi to come out on polling day and stamp on the symbol 'pen and paper' on the ballot paper.

He is optimistic about the election result, saying, “The success of pen and paper in Rawalpindi will be historic, God willing.”



Hearing postponed by ATC



Meanwhile, judge Malik Asif heard the case of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq who appeared in the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Assistant lawyer Sardar Shehbaz told the court that Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq was busy in high court.

The court adjourned the hearing until Jan 10 due to unavailability of the counsel.