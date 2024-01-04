Electioneering begins in Lahore

Lahore's electoral campaign has kicked off as candidates are trying win over the voters through the advertisements in NA-117.

Banners and flexes adorn the city's roads, markets, and intersections, setting the stage for a dynamic electoral showdown.

Among the 38 approved candidates in NA-117, prominent political figures include PML-N's Malik Riaz, PPP's Asif Hashmi, PTI's Ali Ijaz, IPP's Abdul Aleem Khan and Tehreek-e-Labaik's Malik Saifur Rehman.

Notably, in the battle for PP-145, figures like PML-N's Samiullah Khan, PPP's Rana Iftikhar Ali, Jamaat-e-Islami's Mazhar Malik, and TLP's Mian Muneeb Tariq are actively campaigning. Meanwhile, PP-146 witnessed a contest between PTI's Mubashir Ali and PML-N's Ehsan Khan.

Voters from NA-117 emphasise that inflation stands as a pressing concern requiring resolution.