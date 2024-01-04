Thursday, January 04, 2024
Envoys’ conference 2024 kicks off

Web Desk
5:49 PM | January 04, 2024
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday underlined the importance of regular debate on Pakistan’s foreign policy and global and regional developments.

He was delivering his opening remarks at the three-day Envoys Conference being held here from January 4 to 6.

The envoys from important capitals with cross-regional representatives have been invited in the conference.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will give a keynote address during the event.

The conference will also deliberate and finalize recommendations on a range of bilateral, regional and global dimensions of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Envoys Conference is a regular feature for in-depth discussion for various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy, in view of regional and global developments.

