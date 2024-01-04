Envoys Conference starts at foreign office, Islamabad

A three-day Envoys Conference has started at the foreign office in Islamabad.

In his opening remarks, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani underlined the importance of regular debate on Pakistan’s foreign policy and global and regional developments.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will give a key note address.

The conference will deliberate and finalize recommendations on a range of bilateral, regional and global dimensions of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The Envoys Conference is a regular feature for in-depth discussion for various facets of Pakistan's foreign policy, in view of regional and global developments.