Thursday, January 04, 2024
FIA arrests man for fraud

Staff Reporter
January 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man from Okara for getting money from a man on the promise of sending him abroad. The Anti- Human Trafficking Circle took action against Asif Gul for deceiving a man with false promise of employment in the United Kingdom (UK) and receiving Rs 2.49 million from him. Earlier, the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle had filed a case against the accused in Lahore who had gone into hiding after getting money. Upon his arrest, a thorough investigation has been launched.

