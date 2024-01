ISLAMABAD - A huge fire broke out here on Wednesday in Aabpara Market Islamabad and engulfed several garment shops, however, no casualty was reported. Rescue spokesman said that the fire completely burnt three shops while materials in the adjacent shop were damaged. Fire brigade officials informed that smoke could be seen rising from Aabpara Market where fire spread quickly, and the police were informed of the incident by the area’s residents, a private news channel reported.