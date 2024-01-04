Thursday, January 04, 2024
Flour godowns sealed over hoarding in Tank

APP
January 04, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dera ismail khan  - The district administration in Tank initiated a crackdown against profiteers, sealing several flour dealers’ stores for hoarding on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Tank, Amin Ullah Khan, conducted the action in accordance with provincial directives aiming to ensure the availability of essential items at regulated rates, combatting hoarding and profiteering.

Leading a team, the assistant commissioner inspected Tank bazaar to assess food item prices. Upon discovering flour hoarding in some stores, he promptly sealed the godowns and imposed fines on the offenders. Addressing the issue, he reiterated that hoarding constitutes an illegal act, promising strict legal repercussions for violators.

