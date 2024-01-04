Thursday, January 04, 2024
FM holds productive meeting with Kandahar Governor

Agencies
January 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. He also underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern to harness the full potential for regional trade and connectivity. The foreign minister received a delegation led by Haji Mullah Shirin, Governor of Kandahar and Deputy Head of Military Intelligence and Strategy of Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. They exchanged views on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as people-to-people contacts. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan for the generous support extended to millions of Afghans for over four decades and agreed to continue high-level engagements and dialogue to further strengthen the bilateral relations. Earlier, the Afghan delegation led by Haji Mullah Shirin participated in the 6th session of Pakistan- Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). In the JCC meeting, the two sides discussed coordination mechanisms to facilitate cross border movement with a view to promote people-to-people contacts. Separately, on X, the foreign minister posted that he had a productive meeting with Mullah Shirin, Governor of Kandahar.

