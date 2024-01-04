Thursday, January 04, 2024
FM Jilani calls Iranian counterpart, condoles deaths in Kerman bombings

Web Desk
10:06 PM | January 04, 2024
National

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over the terrorist attacks in Kerman.

During his telephonic conversation with the Iranian minister, Jilani expressed deepest condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attacks in Kerman.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran. Terrorism is a common threat which must be countered by effective measures,” the foreign minister stated in a post on X, erstwhile Twitter, following his phone call to his Iranian counterpart.

