Gen Asim assures Army’s support to govt for economic recovery

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has assured the unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives aimed at economic recovery of the country.

The Army Chief said this during a meeting of the apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) here yesterday.

+During the meeting, Gen Asim said that economic revival is amongst the top priorities as the country’s survival hinges on both economic stability as well as strong defence.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired the apex committee meeting which was also attended by members of Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high level government officials.

The meeting reviewed progress on various initiatives being pursued through the platform of SIFC to improve investment climate and approved various policy level interventions to further facilitate the investors including strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism. The Committee also developed consensus on fast tracking the infrastructural development to facilitate the investors, especially in remote areas of the country. The federal ministries presented progress on the projects being steered in key sectors and gave plans for timely realisation of the envisaged investments. The Committee showed satisfaction over the overall progress achieved in the key sectors under SIFC. The Committee appreciated the enhancing level of economic engagements with friendly countries including finalization of Bilateral Investment Treaty with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as signing of MoUs and Framework Agreements with United Arab Emirates and State of Kuwait respectively. The Forum gave directions to convert these sovereign commitments into economic reality at fast pace. The Committee reviewed progress on privatisation and appreciated the collaborative approach of various stakeholders in timely completion of various critical benchmarks and gave directions to maintain the momentum.