Gold rate down by Rs1,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs220,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs221,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs188,614 from Rs189,729 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs172,897 from Rs173,918, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 and was sold at $2,082 against $2,094, the Association reported.