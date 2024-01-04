Thursday, January 04, 2024
Governor saddened over Sartaj Aziz death

APP
January 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of former federal finance minister and economist Sartaj Aziz.

In a condolence message, issued here on Wednesday, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul higher ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said the late Sartaj Aziz rendered valuable services for the country in important positions including the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

