Historic partnership between WLF and WBC MuayThai for Franchise based League

The action-packed sport of MuayThai is set for a major revamp as the promoters announced the Launch of World League of Fighters (WLF), a unique sportainment league that aims to position MuayThai on the global stage.

The WLF partners with the prestigious World Boxing Council MuayThai to bring together an unpredictable and never-seen-before league-styled competition, with the potential to branch out to other forms of combat sports. For the first time in the Combat Sports World, a franchise-based league-style tournament will take place featuring 20 of the world's best male and female Muay Thai fighters.

The renowned international combat sports stars will be divided into 4 franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the Coveted WLF * WBC Title Belt. Speaking about the league, Mr Rajesh Banga & Mr Sunil Matthew, Co-Founders of the World League of Fighters said, “We have the vision to amplify the popularity of martial arts and boxing on the world stage and to reinforce love for combat sports internationally by inspiring fans and aspiring talent from across the globe.

“World League of Fighters is a perfect platform to do so and with a historic partnership with the World Boxing Council MuayThai, we will bring together the greatest show in the ring in history. Showdowns don’t get this epic!”

WBC MuayThai Secretary-General Kevin Noone stated "The collaboration between WBC MuayThai and the World League of Fighters (WLF) marks a positive stride for the MuayThai industry and the world of combat sports. We believe that the WLF team will provide an invaluable platform and pathway to success for emerging and established MuayThai talents."