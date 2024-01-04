Industries secretary visits SCCI, inspects BFC site

SIALKOT - Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta alongwith Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh warmly welcomed the guests.

The deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner (Finance and Planning) briefed the meeting about progress in establishment of business facilitation centre (BFC) at Anwar Club.

The meeting was attended by representatives of SCCI, district officer industries Sialkot and representatives of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

Later, Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, alongwith deputy commissioner and SCCI president visited the site where work was going on. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain and team assured the visiting officials that the construction work would be completed by January 9, alongwith plantation by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The secretary appreciated performance of deputy commissioner Sialkot and his team. He said Punjab chief minister had promised that five new BFCs including in Sialkot and Gujranwala would be inaugurated in the next 10 days where more than 100 NOCs would be processed by 17 provincial government departments within 10-15 days.

The secretary industries said that at Lahore TEVTA College, two days of training of 50 focal persons had started on January 3 and training would continue for two days.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik and DC Sialkot thanked the industries secretary and Punjab government and assured all-out help and support to make this initiative a resounding success.

Former presidents SCCI Tahir Majeed Kapur, Mian Imran Akbar, Zahid Latif, former VP Waqas Akram, Director Airport Mian Atiqur Rehman, Abrar Hussain, Salman Asghar termed the BFC as a commendable initiative for exporters and importers.