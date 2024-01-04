Thursday, January 04, 2024
Inquiry ordered against AWKUM ex-VC over irregularities

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2024
peshawar  -  The Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated an inquiry against Dr Zahoorul Haq, the outgoing vice-chancellor of Abdu Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), following allegations of corruption and other malpractices. A notification from the Anti- Corruption Establishment outlines accusations encompassing illegal appointments, transfers, bogus billing, and misuse of authority against Dr. Haq.

Simultaneously, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries Department has requested an explanation from Dr. Zahoorul Haq concerning reported irregularities. The department’s communication refers to the Provincial Inspection Team’s directive to conduct an inquiry into the actions of the departing VC.

Our Staff Reporter

