Thursday, January 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Interviews for Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships at SU to be started from Jan 8

APP
January 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Provincial Education Department has announced the schedule of interviews for 710 applicants who have applied for the Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships at Sindh University, Jamshoro. The Director of the student financial aid office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, informed in a statement that these interviews will be held from January 8 to January 10.
Dr Jariko further clarified that the interviews, about the scholarships announced by the Department of College Education, will be conducted by the institutional scholarship award committee. He advised the concerned applicants to bring their applications and relevant documents on the day of the interview.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1704270897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024