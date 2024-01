Japan quake toll rises to 73 as weather hampers rescuers

ANAMIZU-Japanese rescuers struggled with heavy rain, blocked roads and aftershocks on Wednesday following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 73 people and left tens of thousands without power or running water.

Throughout the Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu sirens blared as emergency vehicles tried to navigate roads blocked by rocks and fallen trees.

The Noto Peninsula was worst hit by the 7.5-magnitude quake on January 1, with port towns such as Wajima and Suzu resembling war zones with streets of mud, flattened houses and sunken boats.

“I can never go back there. It’s unlivable now,” 75-year-old Yoko Demura said from a shelter in the city of Nanao where she went after her home was reduced to rubble. “It makes me sad and I will miss it,” she told AFP.

There were “almost no houses standing” in one town in the Suzu area, said municipal mayor Masuhiro Izumiya. “About 90 percent of the houses (in that town) are completely or almost completely destroyed... the situation is really catastrophic,” he said, according to broadcaster TBS. The regional government confirmed 73 people are dead and nearly 400 injured, but the toll is expected to rise. More than 33,400 people were in shelters, and at least 200 buildings had collapsed.

Around 30,000 households were still without power in Ishikawa prefecture, the local utility said, and over 110,000 households left without running water. “More than 40 hours have passed since the disaster.