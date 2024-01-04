JI launches Mohmand election campaign

Mohmand - Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mohmand District chapter formally commenced its election campaign on Wednesday. Party workers and office-bearers disseminated the people-friendly manifesto door-to-door.

At a gathering in Ghazi-Beg area, Halimzai tehsil, the JI Mohmand district National Assembly constituency NA-26 candidate, Muhammad Saeed Khan, along with provincial constituency PK-68 candidate Malik Firdous Khan and PK-67 candidate Haji Fazal Raziq, addressed the attendees.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has initiated its election campaign for the upcoming general election in Mohmand tribal district. A meeting convened at Tehsil Halimzai’s Ghazi-Beg, Malik Muhammad Saeed Khan House, saw participation from party officials, workers from all Mohmand district tehsils, and local elders.

Speaking to the participants, Jamaat- e-Islami District Mohmand Amir and NA-26 candidate Mohammad Saeed Khan, along with PK- 68 candidate Malik Firdous Khan Safi and PK-67 candidate Haji Fazal Raziq, emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami, as a global Islamic party, stands as a movement, aiding oppressed Muslims worldwide.

“Despite having over 200 parliamentarians, Jamaat-e-Islami hasn’t faced any corruption allegations. Mohmand district residents should reject superficial promises and opt for Jamaat-e-Islami for sustainable development,” stated Mr Saeed.

He urged the area’s elders and youth to support Jamaat-e-Islami, enabling the establishment of functional hospitals and educational institutions in the Mohmand tribal district. Addressing the pressing issues of necessities like drinking water and electricity supply remained a top priority for the district’s residents.