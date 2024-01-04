JI urges CJP to ensure fair polls

KARACHI- Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to play his due role in order to ensure transparency in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8. The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. He was flanked by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Qazi Sadaruddin, Zahid Askari, Najeeb Ayubi and Sohaib Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also requested the chief justice to review his decision over appointment of Returning Officers and District Returning Officers from the administration. He urged him to appoint the ROs and DROs for the general elections from the judiciary of various provinces. He also demanded the authorities to remove political governors as it would be mandatory to ensure transparency and a level playing field. Talking about the political scenario, he said that unfortunately the level playing field was not available to all the contestants. Lambasting the political dynasties in the country, he dubbed them as family enterprises and said that the so-called mainstream political parties are unable to exercise democracy within the party but still claim to be the champion of democracy in the country. He said that the JI will take part in the general elections, no matter how much uncertainty is prevailing in the political arena and how lame the democracy itself is in the country. He said that the JI is going to be a crucial part of the next government in Sindh. He further said that the JI’s popularity has increased in multiple folds, whereas the conventional parties owned by feudal lords have exposed themselves.