King Charles to abdicate under ‘lingering expectation’ to save monarchy

LONDON-There seems to be pressure building around King Charles following the shock abdication of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II. The surprising announcement came during the Danish Queen’s New Year’s Eve speech made over the weekend, making her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik the new King, and his wife, Princess Mary the Queen Consort. The abdication was a rare occurrence in the Danish royal since 1146 but in the British monarchy the last monarch, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1894. Now, there is a lingering expectation that Charles “follow suit” and pave the way for Prince William for a reset, according to former Labour MP Stephen Pound. “I think it would be a wonderful thing. He would save the monarchy,” Pound said. “The monarchy is in a state of crisis. We have had the worst few years. Would it be a wonderful thing if King Charles said, ‘I think it’s time for a reset?” He continued, “Let’s give them a restart. Let’s kickstart the monarchy.” Previously, many historians and royal commentators have speculated that Charles may abdicate in the next few years. Royal author and columnist at The Daily Beast, Clive Irving, believes that the monarch is already planning his retirement and wants to revel in the fame for a few years and wait until the ‘difficult transition’ is done. “It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he’s 80,” he told Express UK. In the meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family seemed impossible as their rift with the senior members of the family continued to widen. In conversation with Closer magazine, psychic Sally Morgan recently claimed that “There’s absolutely no chance of them reconciling with the Royal Family for years.” He added, “They will remain strong as a couple and likely move house next year, although I don’t see them leaving the United States, or even California, which they’ve worked hard to make feel like home.” Morgan believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s antics might widen a “huge void” between them and the royal family in 2024. It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan remained in the bad books of the royal family since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir Spare. Following the release of Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame, the Montecito couple’s relationship with the royal family strained even more in 2023. For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid’s book allegedly revealed the name of two senior royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie.