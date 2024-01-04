KP govt launches ambitious economic plan for merged dists

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an ambitious economic strategy, the “High Impact Economic Plan,” aimed at propelling the merged tribal districts of the province to parity with other regions in terms of development. Prioritizing the abundance of natural resources in these areas, the plan emphasizes harnessing them for maximum benefit. Ten key sectors including industry, commerce, technical education, mines and mineral development, agriculture, energy, power, livestock, forestry, environment, irrigation, water, sports, tourism, and youth affairs have been earmarked as pivotal for the region’s growth.

An estimated Rs. 142,614 million has been allocated for development initiatives in these districts, with Rs. 139,494 million from the provincial government and an additional Rs. 3,120 million from donor funds.

This comprehensive plan encompasses 96 ongoing and new development projects for the merged districts. These projects span various domains: 23 road projects, 11 industries, 12 in agriculture, 5 in minerals, 8 in tourism, sports, and youth affairs, 3 in energy and electricity, 7 in livestock, 7 in forestry and environment, 9 in water, and 11 in border economy. Their completion is anticipated under this plan.

Foreseen outcomes in the merged districts encompass bringing 61,525 acres of land under irrigation and creating a surface water storage capacity of 41,310 acre-feet. Moreover, the plan aims to rehabilitate and enhance 629 km of roads within three years and construct an additional 274 km during the same period.

Other targets within the plan include engaging 320 farmers in dairy farming over the next three years, training 650 farmers in modern husbandry practices, and providing 1,900 high-yield breeds to relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, the plan aims to supply offgrid solar system-based electricity to 200,000 households across seven districts and cater to the electricity needs of 384 Basic Health Units annually through a similar system.

Out of the total 96 projects, 69 new/ongoing schemes will be funded by the government, 21 potential schemes can be financed through donor agencies, and six projects will be executed through public-private partnerships.