Love for books

January 04, 2024
Opinions, Letters

The 18th Karachi Internation­al Book Fair was held at the Expo Center from 14 to 18 Decem­ber. People from different identi­ties and cultures visited the inter­national book fair, finding much to explore and learn.

Some friends and I also planned to attend, observing many old and middle-aged people searching for books, showcasing their deep af­fection for knowledge. It was dis­heartening not to see book enthu­siasts from Balochistan. However, it might not be because they lacked the desire to explore their favou­rite books; perhaps it was chal­lenging for them to reach the ven­ue. Last year, thousands of books were purchased at a book fair in a district of Balochistan, setting an international record.

As the saying goes, “Today’s readers are tomorrow’s lead­ers.” Therefore, it is a request to the concerned federal and provin­cial governments to take collective steps for the betterment of our ed­ucation system. We need to organ­ise events like book fairs and other educational activities that can con­tribute to the improvement and development of our education sys­tem. It is also emphasised that edu­cation is the only weapon through which we can change the world.

ASLAM AZEEM,

Awaran.

