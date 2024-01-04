Love for books

The 18th Karachi International Book Fair was held at the Expo Center from 14 to 18 December. People from different identities and cultures visited the international book fair, finding much to explore and learn.
Some friends and I also planned to attend, observing many old and middle-aged people searching for books, showcasing their deep affection for knowledge. It was disheartening not to see book enthusiasts from Balochistan. However, it might not be because they lacked the desire to explore their favourite books; perhaps it was challenging for them to reach the venue. Last year, thousands of books were purchased at a book fair in a district of Balochistan, setting an international record.
As the saying goes, “Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders.” Therefore, it is a request to the concerned federal and provincial governments to take collective steps for the betterment of our education system. We need to organise events like book fairs and other educational activities that can contribute to the improvement and development of our education system. It is also emphasised that education is the only weapon through which we can change the world.
ASLAM AZEEM,
Awaran.