Malnutrition in Pakistan

Pakistan has been a developed country, but it is facing numerous problems of malnutrition that are getting worse by the day. The citizens of Pakistan, particularly, are facing various difficulties regarding this paramount matter. The main causes of malnutrition include a lack of food, inflation, overpopulation, and many more. These factors have brought significant challenges for poor communities to fulfil their needs properly.
Unfortunately, the authorities have not taken any significant steps to curb this paramount matter. Many people are being affected by malnutrition, which may be caused by eating bad-quality food. Malnutrition has a major impact on physical and mental growth. Our country has grappled with this alarming issue, particularly Balochistan, which is facing immense problems regarding malnutrition. It is my humble appeal to the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb it seriously.
ROZAL MAJEED,
Lahore.