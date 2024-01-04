Malnutrition in Pakistan

Pakistan has been a developed country, but it is facing numer­ous problems of malnutrition that are getting worse by the day. The citizens of Pakistan, particularly, are facing various difficulties re­garding this paramount matter. The main causes of malnutrition in­clude a lack of food, inflation, over­population, and many more. These factors have brought significant challenges for poor communities to fulfil their needs properly.

Unfortunately, the authorities have not taken any significant steps to curb this paramount mat­ter. Many people are being affect­ed by malnutrition, which may be caused by eating bad-quali­ty food. Malnutrition has a ma­jor impact on physical and mental growth. Our country has grappled with this alarming issue, partic­ularly Balochistan, which is fac­ing immense problems regarding malnutrition. It is my humble ap­peal to the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive ac­tion to curb it seriously.

ROZAL MAJEED,

Lahore.