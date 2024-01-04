Mohsin Dawar, JUI-F candidate survive attacks in NW, Bajaur

MIRANSHAH, BAJAUR - Former member of National Assembly and National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar and a leader of JUI-F survive armed attacks in Miranshah and Bajaur respectively.

According to compiled reports, Mohsin Dawar’s convoy came under a gun attack by terrorists in Tappi village North Waziristan.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Rohan Zaib confirmed the incident but noted that the politician remained safe due to the law enforcers deployed for his security. He said that the security personnel accompanying Dawar fired back at the assailants, which forced them to flee from the scene. In another incident, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) candidate for PK-19 constituency, Qari Khairullah, survived a bomb attack when his vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled device in Bajaur. The incident occurred in Mamund tehsil of the Malakand division in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Khairullah’s vehicle was damaged as a result of the blast, but fortunately, the JUI-F leader remained unharmed. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, while condemning the attack, accused the Ministry of Interior for not fulfilling its responsibilities. “Why is JUI-F being targeted? Where is the Election Commission and why it is not fulfilling its role,” he questioned. He said that new ways of rigging were being adopted by undermining the peace and security of the region, adding that some forces were afraid of the JUI-F’s popularity. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive behind it remains unclear. Further investigation in this regard is underway. It may be noted here that the convoy of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also come under attack a few days ago in Dera Ismail Khan. Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror incidents in the outgoing year, reaching the highest level since 2014.