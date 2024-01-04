Multan Police claim dacoit arrested with bullet wounds

MULTAN A - dacoit wanted to police in various cases including robbery, dacoity and others was arrested in injured condition during a police encounter near Pul Jhakdri Sikandri Minor on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for police, Muzaffarabad Police received information that three unknown armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a citizen near Muzaffarabad Bridge and fled towards Sikandri Nullah.

SHO Muzaffarabad Aslam Masih alongwith his team cordoned off the area and tried to stop three motorcyclists. The suspects started firing at the police. In retaliation, two outlaws managed to escape while one accused was arrested in injured condition who was injured by the firing of his accomplices. The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Daniyal alias Tiger son of Ghulam Murtaza resident of Suraj Miani. The area has been cordoned off and raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. The injured bandit was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The case has been registered with the Muzaffarabad police station.