Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed grief over the demise of PTV Quetta Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi in a road accident.

In his condolence message, he commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Minister also directed to provide emergency medical aid to the injured.

The accident occurred as a result of collision between the car and a wagon at Sorab-Quetta-Karachi highway.