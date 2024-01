Nadeem Haider appointed ECP spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Syed Nadeem Haider as its spokesperson on an additional charge basis. Nadeem, presently serving as additional Director General (Elections- III), in BS-20, assumes the responsibilities previously held by Haroon Khan, additional Director General, Media Coordination and Outreach, (MCO), ECP secretariat, Islamabad. Likewise, Hamid Raza Khan, a BS-19 officer from the information group presently positioned as Director (MCO) in the election commission secretariat on deputation, has been designated as the deputy spokesperson of ECP with immediate effect.