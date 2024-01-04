Thursday, January 04, 2024
Nomination paper appeals filing process concludes

Nomination paper appeals filing process concludes
Agencies
January 04, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The process of filing appeals for accepted or rejected nomination papers for the upcoming general elections concluded on Wednesday, with the Election Tribunals now set to review these appeals on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission, 19 appeals challenging the rejection of nomination papers in three constituencies of Islamabad have been submitted to the Election Tribunal. Consolidating these appeals, the tribunal requested a response from the Election Commission on Friday and reserved its decision on one petition. In total, more than 100 appeals have been submitted, with nine judges from the High Court currently overseeing these appeals that contest the decisions of the Election Commission regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, decisions on these appeals are expected to be reached by the 10th of this month. Following this, the initial list of candidates will be revealed on the 11th, allowing withdrawal of nomination papers until the 12th of this month. On the 13th of this month, electoral symbols will be allocated, and the general elections are scheduled for the 8th of next month.

Agencies

