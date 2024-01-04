Old enmity claims life in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his rivals over old dispute here under the jurisdiction of Midh Ranjha police station on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said that Manazir Javed (48) was returning home after attending funeral when Imran (41) killed him after opening fire at him near Sultan Pur. The police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.

12 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

District police after a massive crackdown against criminals, arrested 12 criminals, here on Wednesaday. A police spokesperson said that the teams of different police stations raided under their jurisdictions and held-- Faheem, Rasheed, Tahir, Wasim, Majeed, Kaleem, Saleem, Rehman, Tahir, Abrar, Shoaib and Ali after recovering 1.3-kg hashish,0.2-kg opium, 09 pistols, four guns, three rounds, 134 bullets, 200-litre liquor and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

74 CRIMINALS HELD IN DEC

Sargodha Police arrested 74 criminals in 122 crackdowns across the district during the last month. The police said that various police teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested 74 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders (POs), 8 court absconders and 6 murderers.