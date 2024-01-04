Thursday, January 04, 2024
Over 100 shanties gutted in Karachi slum fire

Web Desk
9:50 PM | January 04, 2024
A fire broke out in a sprawling shanty settlement under the Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi on Thursday, according to rescuers.

They said that all inhabitants of the shanties had been safely evacuated.

However, they expressed concern about potential casualties, as more than 100 huts were engulfed in flames.

A search is currently underway to determine if anyone is still inside the huts, as there is no immediate information about any loss of life in the incident.

Fire Brigade officials upon receiving information about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the site

They said an emergency had been declared at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant following the incident.

