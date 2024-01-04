Pakistan strongly condemns deadly bomb attacks in Iran

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in large number of deaths and injuries. In a statement today [Wednesday], Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. She said Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of grief and tragedy.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believes that terrorism is a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security. It needs to be confronted through bilateral and regional cooperation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks in Kerman an area located in Iran. On X, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemned this heinous act and stood in solidarity with Iran. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian government and the people at this difficult time,” he further posted.

According to global media outlets and Iranian state media reports, at least 103 people were killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on his 4th anniversary. A large number of people were also wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque located in the southern city of Kerman.

President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal condemn terrorism in Iran

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly condemned the terror act in Iran, which took the lives of innocent civilians. President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal expressed sympathy with the people and government of Iran, and also extended their condolences over the martyrdom of citizens.

In this hour of sorrow, the people of Pakistan are with the Iranian brothers, President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal expressed. They prayed to Allah Almighty to for speedy recovery of the injured.