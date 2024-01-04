Thursday, January 04, 2024
Pakistan to conduct COVID tests of international passengers
Web Desk
1:03 PM | January 04, 2024
National

Pakistan has decided to conduct COVID testing of passengers coming from abroad.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to save people from the possible outbreak of the new Covid variant.

The NCOC meeting discussed the situation in the country about the new variant of Covid JN-1. The forum was told that Pakistan has not reported a single case of the new covid variant, so far.

 The forum okayed COVID testing at the airports and borders.

According to the NIH spokesperson, a new variant of Corona, JN1, and Omicron, has been reported in some countries as per media reports, which is a matter of concern.

Meanwhile, caretaker federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation as this subvirus of Omicron was found in some countries.

He said that the risk of this variant spreading in Pakistan is very low, but caution is necessary.

