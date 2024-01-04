Peshawar on fast track to become loadshedding-free

Peshawar - Efforts by the provincial task force aim to declare Peshawar as a load-shedding free model district. Significant progress has been witnessed in recent days, with a remarkable recovery from defaulting consumers and the eradication of illegal electricity usage across major feeders, including those in Peshawar and D.I. Khan. These feeders are now poised to be declared load-shedding free.

Mohammad Abid Majeed, the head of the provincial task force for energy and Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, highlighted these advancements during the seventh forum meeting, as stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, a representative officer from the Industries department, and CEO of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Qazi Tahir.

The task force outlined its objectives to recover dues from electricity consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa swiftly and curb electricity misuse. Within a concise period of three months, the force has successfully recovered over Rs. 7.74 billion. Joint teams from Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) working against power pilferers and defaulters have levied fines amounting to Rs. 40.041 million. Simultaneously, 57,482 power connections have been disconnected, leading to more than 20,000 cases against power pilferers and 924 arrests.

Furthermore, this campaign has notably reduced line losses. Following Mardan, Peshawar, the provincial capital, is also slated to be declared a load-shedding-free model city.

The ongoing campaign focuses on 83 feeders in Peshawar in six phases. The initial three phases, targeting recovery and measures against electricity theft, have achieved nearly 100% success. The campaign on the remaining Peshawar feeders is scheduled for completion in the coming days.

The meeting emphasized the immediate declaration of cleared Peshawar feeders as load-shedding free areas. Steps are in place to recover arrears from defaulting federal government institutions and consumers by blocking their identity cards, passports, and freezing their assets.

The provincial task force’s directives were approved, and police authorities were instructed to designate a focal person for assistance in identifying and involving the police in completing the campaign on the remaining Peshawar feeders.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Abid Majeed reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to making the campaign a success and declaring Peshawar a loadshedding- free district following Mardan’s lead.