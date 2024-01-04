Thursday, January 04, 2024
Pindi girls win U-16 Inter-Division Table Tennis team event title 

STAFF REPORT
January 04, 2024
Sports

LAHORE - Rawalpindi division girls table tennis team stunned strong Lahore team by 3-2 in the final to win the U-16 Tal­ent Hunt Programme Inter- Division Table Tennis Cham­pionship team event title here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday. Lahore team re­mained runners-up while Sa­hiwal finished third. Dr Qur­ra tul Ain graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Punjab TT President Irfanullah Khan and other officials were also present on this occasion. Earlier in the semifinals, Rawalpindi defeated Sahiwal 3-0 while Lahore routed Multan 3-1. In the boys team event semifi­nals, Lahore defeated Multan 3-1 while Bahawalpur beat Faisalabad 3-2. 

