Thursday, January 04, 2024
PML-N, PTI office-bearers join IPP

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2024
LAHORE (Staff Reporter): President of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan, met office bearers of PML-N, PTI and other political and social organizations who announced to join alongwith their colleagues IPP. Senior Vice President of PTI and former candidate for National and Provincial Assembly Malik Kaleem Ullah, former Chairman of Peace Committee Mirza Ejaz and Zaheer Khan of Muslim League-N, former Chairman of Zakat Committee Manwar Hasan and former Councilors from PP149 Muhammad Nadeem, Rana M Owais and Rana Abdul Haq also held a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan and announced to join his Party. They also announced to participate in the election campaign of Aleem Khan and IPP by assuring of their unconditional support with all the companions. President of Isthakam Pakistan Party Aleem Khan wore Party mufflers to all the leaders who joined IPP including Maher Muhammad Naveed, Zamin Khan, Ch Umar Gujjar and congratulated them while welcoming their joining and assuring them of his full support in future.

