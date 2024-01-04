Police seized 914.5kg narcotics, Rs829.3m worth goods in 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - It seems like a comprehensive report on the District Police’s actions against criminal activities in DI Khan. I’ll begin by refining some grammatical elements and ensuring clarity without altering the core information or the word count.

“District Police in DI Khan, during a crackdown against criminal elements, recovered 914.5 kg of narcotics and seized non-custom paid (NCP) goods valued at Rs. 829.3 million. An annual report from the district Police revealed that 6599 cases were registered in the last year.

As per the police spokesman, the operations were conducted under the directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti and led by District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf. These operations continued throughout the year and yielded successful results against smugglers, drug peddlers, and other criminal elements.

The report highlighted significant achievements in the crackdown against drug peddlers. It outlined the recovery of 756.5 kg of hashish, 74.8 kg of ice, 57.7 kg of heroin, 2.9 kg of opium, 22.4 kg of cannabis, and 3,551 bottles of alcohol during 2023.

Additionally, a substantial quantity of NCP goods, including diesel, petrol, and other items, was seized by the police. The estimated value of these recovered goods was approximately Rs. 829.3 million. The police promptly handed over these items to the customs authorities after taking necessary action.

Furthermore, the report disclosed that 6599 cases were registe